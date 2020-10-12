Salman Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Arnab & Republic on 'Bigg Boss'

Some time back, Arnab Goswami had called out Salman for staying silent on Sushant Singh Rajput case. Quint Entertainment Salman Khan has taken a dig at Arnab Goswami. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) Celebrities Some time back, Arnab Goswami had called out Salman for staying silent on Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Salman Khan seems to have taken a dig at Arnab Goswami and Republic news channel regarding the alleged TRP scam during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He said that if people continue to do what they are doing, the channels will shut down. Arnab had earlier called out Salman for not speaking up on the drug allegations against some Bollywood actors and Sushant Singh Rajput case. During the episode Salman told the Bigg Boss contestants,

"Bigg Boss ke andar ya kisi bhi show ke andar, you have to play the right game. Yeh nahi ki TRP ke liye kuch bhi khelo. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Point yeh nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge (Be it Bigg Boss or any other show, you have to play the right game. You can’t do anything for TRP. From Day 1, I have never seen the response you are getting. Be honest and real to win big. One should not speak nonsense, lie and shout. That's not how you get across the point. They will shut down your channel)".

Salman added that he has indirectly put his point across. "What I wanted to say, I have said indirectly". A clip of Arnab Goswami demanding why Salman Khan was silent following Sushant Singh Rajput's death as well as the alleged drugs probe had gone viral. On the other hand, a fake TRP case was registered by Mumbai Police last week. The police said that Republic TV and two other local Mumbai channels were allegedly manipulating crucial data to bolster their TRPs.