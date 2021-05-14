Pics: Salman Khan Spotted at Mumbai Vaccination Centre

On the career front, Salman was last seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman took his first shot on 24 March and he tweeted, "Took my first dose of vaccine today."

Actor Rajinikanth recently took a shot of the COVID vaccine and his daughter shared a picture of the same on social media. Many celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, and Sonu Sood have received shots of the vaccine.