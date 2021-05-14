Pics: Salman Khan Spotted at Mumbai Vaccination Centre

Salman reportedly took the second shot of the COVID vaccine
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Updated:

Salman Khan spotted at a Mumbai vaccination centre

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salman Khan spotted at a Mumbai vaccination centre</p></div>

Salman Khan was recently spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai to reportedly get his second shot of the COVID vaccine. Salman can be seen wearing jeans, a black t-shirt, and a black cap, with a mask covering his face.

Take a look:

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)</p></div>

On the career front, Salman was last seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman took his first shot on 24 March and he tweeted, "Took my first dose of vaccine today."

Actor Rajinikanth recently took a shot of the COVID vaccine and his daughter shared a picture of the same on social media. Many celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, and Sonu Sood have received shots of the vaccine.

Also ReadVaccine Certified Safe: Twitter On Rajinikanth Taking the Shot

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 14 May 2021,06:32 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT