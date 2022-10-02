'Bigg Boss' Faces Flak Over Sajid Khan's Participation, Post MeToo Allegations

Sajid Khan was confirmed as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, on 1 October. However, news of his involvement in the show has been making the rounds on the internet and several netizens have criticised the show for the same.

Sajid Khan, since 2018, has been accused of sexual misconduct by several female colleagues. Reacting to his Bigg Boss participation, one user wrote, "I rather prefer boring seasons like BB9, BB12, BB14, BB15 than a season full of criminals. #MeToo accused are getting platform, while victims are shunned away."