Salman Khan Security Reviewed After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Another Threat

On Sunday, an account posing as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi wrote a message on Facebook, addressing Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal. “You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had… You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited.”

After the fresh threats to Khan, Mumbai Police have alerted him and taken a review of his security. As per a report by Hindustan Times, they said: “We have also written to the social media platform to check where the post has been generated from, whether the social media accounts is genuine of Bishnoi and who handles it as Bishnoi is in jail. We are trying to find the Internet protocol address."