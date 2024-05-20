Sanjay Leela Bhansali Opens Up About His Relationship With Salman Khan

Sanjay Leela Bhansali remains on friendly terms with Salman Khan.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been trending in the news for his tremendous success with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In his latest interview, he spoke about his relationship with Salman Khan.
Opening up about the history they have shared so far, Sanjay revealed that they remain friends despite the differences they have shared in the past.
In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "The only person that I'm still friendly with is Salman Khan. Even if Inshallah didn't happen, he stands by me. He'll call me; he'll care for me. ‘Are you okay? Is there anything (you need)? You've goofed up, you messed up'. I enjoy his humour so much. It (phone call) comes once in three months, once in five months, but it comes because he doesn't care about my film. He cares about me. ‘You, bro, you've done so many films with me, it doesn't matter. Are you okay?' And that is what it is all about." Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan have worked on multiple projects like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Saawariya, etc.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan were working on Inshallah but the movie didn't make it to theatres because of creative differences which led to a stop in the making of the project. The director talked about Inshallah not making it to the theatres and said, "On work, we may have sparred, we may have not had our moment correct, and it didn't fall into place. But after one month, he called me, and I called him, and we talked. So that is a friend. In that sense, I'm fortunate enough to have that friend who once in six months will speak and will exactly start from where we left.”
Salman Khan was seen celebrating the premiere of Heeramandi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali alongside other actors including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, and many more. Following the enormous success of Heeramandi, the director is now in full swing preparing for his next cinematic venture, Love & War. This highly anticipated film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. It is scheduled to release in December 2025. Love & War promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.
