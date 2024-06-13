Salman Khan Revealed Details On Gun Firing Incident To Police

Salman Khan has revealed details of the gun-firing incident he was involved in that took place outside his house on 14 April, as reported by NDTV.

According to the reports, he said, that day he woke up to the sounds of gunshots when two motorcycle riders opened fire outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai.

In continuation of the report, Salman said that he was at home at the tome of the shooting. In his statement, Salman Khan told the police that he had slept late after a party the night before the incident. The sound of a bullet that was later found to have hit his balcony woke him, he told the police. The actor said after he was jolted awake he went to the balcony to check and looked outside but did not see anyone.