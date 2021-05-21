Salman Makes Money for the Producers: Radhe Actor Sangay Tsheltrim

Radhe actor Sangay Tsheltrim, who played one of the villains, in Salman Khan's film talked about the negative reaction to the film, in a recent interview. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva, released on 13 May, and was met with negative reviews from critics and audiences. Sangay joined Gautam Gulati as henchmen for the film's villain Rana played by Randeep Hooda.

The film is currently Salman's lowest rated film, on IMDb, with a rating of 1.7. His last lowest film Race 3 rests at 1.9.