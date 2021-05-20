Dear Salman Khan: A Letter Against Normalising Age Gap In Films

Dear Salman Khan,

I am writing this letter to you in context of your latest film release Radhe. To start off, let me state that I have worked with your brother Arbaaz and know him to be a decent human being and anything I write from here on is directed at turning your attention to the content that you star in and the values it perpetuates. It is not personal.

There’s an elephant in the room and perhaps people on the inside have become inured or have at least learnt to live with it. I have the advantage of being on being on the outside enough to see it and inside enough to know how very damaging it is.

I wonder if you have heard about the concept of “grooming”, a mere Google search will tell you all about it. Let me summarise it for you anyway – Grooming is the highly insidious and creepy process that abusers follow where they start by normalising their ensuing criminal behaviour. Typically it consists of inappropriate touching, remarks that sexualise an interaction and wearing down a person’s psyche so that they become vulnerable.

You can imagine that this only works when the power equation is skewed – so children (boys and girls) are groomed by paedophiles, women and men who are in need of work are victims too, then there are people who are already vulnerable because of their personal circumstances and most older people can do this very easily to younger minds. The grooming is followed by sexual abuse, rape, physical violence and other such heinous crimes that the victim accepts because they no longer think it’s possible to stand up to it. They have been groomed into submission.