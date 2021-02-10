Blackbuck Case: Salman Apologises for Submitting False Affidavit

Salman was arrested in 1998 for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur. At that time, a case under Arms Act was registered against him and the court had asked him to submit his arms licence.



Salman gave an affidavit in the court in 2003, saying that he had lost the licence. He also lodged an FIR at the Bandra police station in Mumbai in this connection.



However, the court later came to know that Salman's arm licence was not lost, but had been submitted for renewal.



Public prosecutor Bhavani Singh Bhati had then demanded that a case of misleading the court should be filed against the actor.



A trial court in 2018 had convicted Salman and awarded five-year imprisonment to him for the killing of two black bucks during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain in October 1998. The actor had challenged the trial court verdict in the sessions court. Salman's fellow actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, who were present on the spot in Kankani along with him, have been acquitted.