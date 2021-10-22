KBC 13: Here’s the 7 Cr Question That Stumped the Show’s Second Crorepati Sahil

Sahil Ahirwar, an IAS aspirant became the second contestant to win 1 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Sahil Ahirwar became the second contestant to successfully answer the 15th question to win Rs 1 crore. However, he chose to quit the game instead of answering the 16th one which would give him the grand prize of 7 crore.
The question that host Amitabh Bachchan asked was, "Which is the only bird with a digestive system that ferments vegetation as a bovine does, which enables it to eat leaves and buds exclusively?”
The options were: Shoebill stork, Hoatzin, Shoveler, and Galapagos cormorant. The correct answer is Hoatzin but Sahil wasn't sure about the answer and had already used up his lifelines, so he decided to opt out and leave the show as a crorepati.
The 15th question which won Sahil Ahirwar 1 crore was related to the Sanskrit phrase 'Athithi Devo Bhava'. Amitabh asked the contestant which Upanishad was the source of this saying.
The options were, Mundaka Upanishad, Katha Upanishad, Chandogya Upanishad, and the Taittiriya Upanishad. Sahil chose 'Taittiriya Upanishad' and won the cash prize.
Talking about his win, Sahil told Indian Express, “I have always been interest towards social science, and have been studying hard for my administrative exams (IAS). That has really helped me while preparing for KBC."
He added, "Also, I believe in giving my 100 per cent in whatever I do, be it studies, sports, or even co-curricular activities. Therefore, I was sure I will do well on the show but never imagined that I could reach the crore mark.”
During the episode, Sahil Ahirwar had asked Amitabh several questions about actor Taapsee Pannu, including some about her favourite meal and her fitness regime.
Taapsee had shared the promo on Twitter and wrote, "Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad. (Sahil I love Chole Bhature the most. We'll eat it together if we ever meet. For now, congratulations on reaching the 7 crore mark.)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 found its first crorepati in contestant Himani Bundela. The show has also features several celebrity guests including Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Deepika Padukone, and Farah Khan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)