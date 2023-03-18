Sagarika Chakraborty Refutes Ambassador's Claims on 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Sagarika Chakraborty reacts to Norwegian ambassador's claims about Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Sagarika Chakraborty, whose life (and book The Journey Of A Mother) inspired Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, posted a statement condemning the Norwegian ambassador after he alleged that the film has many factual inaccuracies.
Sagarika said in her response, “I condemn the false statement by the Norwegian ambassador in the papers today. He spoke about my case without even having any decency to ask me."
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway follows the story of an Indian immigrant couple whose two children are removed from the family by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services, allegedly due to cultural differences.
Sagarika further said, “When the whole world can see the beautiful bond between my children and me, the Norwegian government continues to spread lies against me."
Talking about the response to the film, she added, “In Oslo and other provinces of Norway and worldwide people are very eager to watch this film and all the tickets are sold out. People are coming from Norway and other countries and they want to meet me. At last but not the least, the Indian government had helped me a lot and will also help other families in the future. Jai Hind.”
Earlier, Norwegian ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund wrote in an op-ed written for the Indian Express, “The film projects cultural differences as the primary factor in the case, which is completely false. Without going into any details of this particular case, I categorically deny that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing children in alternative care. Not in this case and not in any case."
In their statement, the Norwegian Embassy had said, "Children will never be taken away from their families based on cultural differences described."
They further stated, "Eating with their hands or having children sleeping in bed with their parents are not considered practices harmful to children and are not uncommon in Norway, irrespective of cultural background," adding that 'child welfare is not driven by profit'.
The film’s producer Nikkhil Advani also shared a statement on the matter. “‘Atithi Devo Bhava!’ is a cultural mandate in India. Every Indian is taught that by our elders. Last evening, we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'."
"Post the screening, I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don’t need me to fight for them and “culturally” we do not insult our guests," the producer concluded.
Advani also posted a picture of the ambassador with his team.
