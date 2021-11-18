‘Rust Script Didn’t Mention Gun Being Fired,' Alleges Lawsuit Against Baldwin

Mamie Mitchell's Lawyer Claims Industry Norms Weren't Followed

Allred added, “Instead, in our opinion, Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking and without having the armorer do so in his presence. His behavior and that of the producers on 'Rust' was reckless."

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls are also named in the suit. According to court documents, Halls in the one who handed Baldwin the prop gun and had declared that it was a “cold gun”, a term used for an inert weapon.

Advocate Gloria Allred said, “Mr. Baldwin, and industry veterans knew that the gun in question should never have been given to him by the assistant director. And then he could not rely upon any statement by the assistant director as to whether or not the gun was safe to use.”