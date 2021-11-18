‘Rust Script Didn’t Mention Gun Being Fired,' Alleges Lawsuit Against Baldwin

Alec Baldwin had misfired a prop gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the Rust director.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell has filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the other producers of Rust, accusing the actor of “playing Russian roulette” when he fired a prop gun on set. The fatal misfire killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and Mitchell was the one who called the authorities after the incident.
Mitchell’s lawsuit also claims that the script didn’t contain any scene where a gun had to be fired that day. Her attorney Gloria Allred told reporters, “The events that led to the shooting by Mr. Baldwin of a loaded gun do not constitute simple negligence,” according to the Agence France-Presse.
Allred added, “Instead, in our opinion, Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking and without having the armorer do so in his presence. His behavior and that of the producers on 'Rust' was reckless."
Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls are also named in the suit. According to court documents, Halls in the one who handed Baldwin the prop gun and had declared that it was a “cold gun”, a term used for an inert weapon.
Advocate Gloria Allred said, “Mr. Baldwin, and industry veterans knew that the gun in question should never have been given to him by the assistant director. And then he could not rely upon any statement by the assistant director as to whether or not the gun was safe to use.”
Mitchell’s lawsuit additionally claims that the script only mentioned ‘three right camera shots’. The shots were of Alec Baldwin’s eyes, one of a blood stain on his shoulder, and one of his torso as he reached to remove the gun from the holster.
The lawsuit states, “There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by defendant Baldwin or by any other person.”
This is the second lawsuit the Rust team is facing since head electrician Serge Svetnoy had earlier filed a suit alleging negligence on set. The lawsuit by Svetnoy stated, “Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver or to be present anywhere on the 'Rust' set, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity.”
Alec Baldwin and others mentioned in the lawsuits haven’t commented about them. A lawyer representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had issued a statement claiming that she doesn’t know how a live round was present in the gun. The attorney had also alleged sabotage and conspiracy to frame Hannah.
However, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in an interview that there is no proof of sabotage. No criminal charges have been pressed in the case yet.
After the incident, Alec Baldwin had issued a statement that read, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
