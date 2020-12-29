'RRR' Actor Ram Charan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Telugu actor Ram Charan has tested positive for COVID-19. The RRR star confirmed the news in a statement posted on social media saying that he is asymptomatic and under quarantine.
"Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon," he added.
Ram Charan was shooting for SS Rajamouli directorial RRR until 22 December. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Shriya Saran. The actor was also reportedly seen promoting Sushmita Konidela's web series Shootout at Alair the same day.
Ram Charan also hosted a party for newly weds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV on Christmas Eve, which was attended by several family members including his cousin Allu Arjun. He also visited the sets of his father Chiranjeevi's Telugu film Acharya the following day.
Published: undefined