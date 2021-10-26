Janhvi Kapoor Says a 'Helen' Remake Schedule 'Physically, Mentally' Broke Her

“I think I'm a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor as possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I'm not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven't given it my everything,” Janhvi Kapoor told Film Companion.

She added, “And I think that's something I'm learning from the film I'm doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I'm on right now feels like a holiday."

Janhvi then revealed that she is shooting for the remake of the Malayalam film Helen, adding, “And I love working with Mathu sir (director Mathukutty Xavier). He just makes life so easy, which is why I'm like, 'I'm not suffering enough'. I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I've delivered which isn't always necessary I think."

Janhvi was last seen in the Hardik Mehta directorial Roohi, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She also stars in Karan Johar’s Takht and Dostana 2, and Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry.