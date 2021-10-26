Janhvi Kapoor Says a 'Helen' Remake Schedule 'Physically, Mentally' Broke Her

Janhvi Kapoor confirms she's shooting for the Hindi remake of Helen.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor confirmed that she is shooting for the remake of Helen and added that the shooting ‘physically and mentally’ broke her. In a recent interview, Janhvi spoke about how she feels like she hasn’t given a film her everything if she doesn’t feel ‘completely exhausted.’
“I think I'm a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor as possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I'm not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven't given it my everything,” Janhvi Kapoor told Film Companion.
She added, “And I think that's something I'm learning from the film I'm doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I'm on right now feels like a holiday."
Janhvi then revealed that she is shooting for the remake of the Malayalam film Helen, adding, “And I love working with Mathu sir (director Mathukutty Xavier). He just makes life so easy, which is why I'm like, 'I'm not suffering enough'. I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I've delivered which isn't always necessary I think."
Janhvi was last seen in the Hardik Mehta directorial Roohi, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She also stars in Karan Johar’s Takht and Dostana 2, and Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry.
Helen is a survival thriller directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film stars Anna Ben, Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Rano David, and Aju Varghese. Helen was written by Noble Babu Thomas, Alfred Kurian Joseph, and director Xavier.
