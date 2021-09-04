Rishi Kapoor's Look from His Last Film Revealed On His Birth Anniversary

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has released the first look of the actor from his last film titled Sharmaji Namkeen. "As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film," says the message posted by Riddhima on her Instagram.

Here's Riddhima's full caption on her social media"

"We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film. A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man."