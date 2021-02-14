Richa, Taapsee React to Haryana Minister's Reply to Farmer Deaths

In a video that has gone viral, Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal is reportedly heard saying that farmers who passed away at the Delhi borders during the ongoing protests against the contentious farm laws would have died even if they had stayed back at home. Dalal was responding to the media on over 200 farmers’ deaths during the stir.

There has been a massive outrage following this remark. Several social media users called out the minister for his insensitivity. Actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "Value of human life ‘zilch’! Value of ppl who grow your food ‘zilch’ Mocking their deaths .... priceless ! Slow claps".