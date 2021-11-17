'I Come From an India...': Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta & Others Laud Vir Das

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Richa Chadha, Ashwin Mushran and many others have taken to social media to applaud Vir Das' recent piece, 'Two Indias'. Das narrated the poem after his performance at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. Right from COVID-19 to the price of petrol and the communism that has gripped the country, Das highlighted the duality we are all living in.

Sharing the video Hansal Mehta tweeted, "I was very moved by this @thevirdas. I come from an India where it needs courage for a Vir Das to say this, I come from an India where many of us admire this courage, yet choose to remain silent".