Richa Chadha Calls Out Celebs With 'Zero Credibility' Who Appear on TV Debates

Speaking about the polarisation in the film industry Richa told Film Companion, “As far as polarization in the film industry goes, I refuse to take seriously people who have zero credibility. I don’t want to name them and give them more importance, because that’s actually what they thrive on. However, the fact is that they are the rejects of the system. They are what my friend Mini Mathur calls the ‘khurchans (scrapings from the bottom of the pan)’ of Bollywood.”

Richa added, “If they are going to gather together, appear on TV debates, froth at the mouth and try to be relevant, they should not be taken seriously. They are not insiders, but are the ones who stand outside a room and bark at you for not being included. They are holding grudges from 1952. That polarisation I would not be able to speak for, because I think it’s opportunistic”.