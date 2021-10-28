Richa Chadha Calls Out Celebs With 'Zero Credibility' Who Appear on TV Debates

Richa Chadha addresses the polarisation in the film industry.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Richa Chadha recently said in an interview that she does not take seriously those people in the industry who have 'zero credibility' but try to make themselves relevant by appearing on the news channel debates as panelists. She added that they are ‘very opportunistic’ in nature.
Speaking about the polarisation in the film industry Richa told Film Companion, “As far as polarization in the film industry goes, I refuse to take seriously people who have zero credibility. I don’t want to name them and give them more importance, because that’s actually what they thrive on. However, the fact is that they are the rejects of the system. They are what my friend Mini Mathur calls the ‘khurchans (scrapings from the bottom of the pan)’ of Bollywood.”
Richa added, “If they are going to gather together, appear on TV debates, froth at the mouth and try to be relevant, they should not be taken seriously. They are not insiders, but are the ones who stand outside a room and bark at you for not being included. They are holding grudges from 1952. That polarisation I would not be able to speak for, because I think it’s opportunistic”.
Richa made her debut in Bollywood with the Dibakar Banerjee-directorial Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. Later, she starred in films such as Fukrey, Masaan, Panga and Shakeela. She was recently seen in the Voot series Candy.