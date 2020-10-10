Rhea Chakraborty to Take Legal Action Against Media Houses

Mumbai HC granted bail Chakraborty & observed that Section 27A of the NDPS Act was not applicable in the case.

Soon after Rhea Chakraborty walked out of the Byculla jail in Mumbai after spending 28 days there, her lawyer Satish Manishinde said they are planning to take legal action against media agencies who have defamed the actor. “We wish to do whatever is required into the law to fight the illegal, malicious campaign that was carried against her by various channels, various media houses, and various scums in the media world. Her sentiments are much stronger than mine. She’s a fighter. She’s a tigress. She’s a Bengali tigress and she will fight for it,” he said.

He further added, “Her name and reputation is intact. She will fight all those idiots who tried to spoil her ambition and her future.” The Mumbai High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on 7 October and observed that Section 27A of the NDPS Act was not applicable in the case. While Rhea Chakraborty is out on bail now, the court has asked her to submit her passport to the investigating agency. Rhea has also been asked to report to the nearest police station between 11 am to 5 pm for the next 10 days.