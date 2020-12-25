Remo’s Wife Thanks Salman for Being Her ‘Emotional support’

Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle shared a picture with him, a week after he suffered a heart attack.
She wrote, “My best Christmas gift ever ever ever, this moment I’ll always cherish. Hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs. I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above,” Lizelle.
She went on to thank Salman Khan for being her emotional support during this touch time. She wrote, “And I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there.”
Lizelle also appreciated the support of her close ones who stood like a pillar of support in the hospital. Lizelle concluded her post expressing her love for Remo. She shared, “@remodsouza I love u to the moon and back...... pls now u need making me prove it to u time and again… cmon let the joy of Christmas festivities begin........ Happy Holidays.”
