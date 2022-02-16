When the Porters at New Delhi Airport Requested Bappi Lahiri For a Song

That he could go the traditional way of melodious music, if need be, was cavalierly ignored. Examples: the songs of Zakhmee (1975), Toote Khilone (1978) and Saaheb (1985).

With the shifts in tastes and fads, Bappi da’s market dwindled. Yet, he wasn’t to be stymied. He claimed that he had recorded two tracks with Lady Gaga and was in collaboration with Akon. Moreover in 2003, he won a copyright case against Dr Dre who for his album Addictive had plagiarised the song Kaliyon Ka Chaman... (Jyoti, 1981).

Ever-smiling, ever flamboyantly dressed, Bappi da continued to dream big. He aspired for a Hollywood acting career for his son Bappa. He directed a documentary titled Slumstars and announced that he would shortly direct a feature film titled Ek Adhura Sangeet. In addition, he encouraged his wife Chitran to produce the Bengali film directed by Buddhadev Das Gupta, Lal Darja, which won the Best National Film Award in 1997.

The singer-composer dabbled in politics for a bit, and was successful in getting a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Srerampur on a BJP ticket. However, he lost to Kalyan Banerjee of AITC, and with that he closed his ambitions in politics.

Making a comeback with the chartbuster Ooh La La... for The Dirty Picture (2011), his last assignment was the Tiger Shroff actioner Baaghi 3 (2020).

Yet, with his sudden departure today, admit it, which song of his would you turn to right away? Some would say Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.... but the New Delhi airport’s porters would surely ask for a request of, I’m a Disco Dancer... and one of the lines of its lyrics goes, Doston Meri Yeh Zindagi Geeton Ki Amaanat Hai...Main Isi Liye Paida Hua Hoon... (Friends, my life belongs to music…I was born only to sing.)