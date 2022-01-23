'Devastated at The Deepest Level': Regina King's Son Dies by Suicide at 26

Ian was Regina's only child, who she had with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. In an earlier interview with People magazine, Regina had said that being a single parent wasn't always easy, but nothing is stronger than her love for her son. "You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she said at the time. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling (thing) ever."

An Oscar-winning actor, Regina is known for her performances in Boondocks, Southland, If Beale Street Could Talk and American Crime. She made her directorial debut with the 2020 film One Night in Miami.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)