'Devastated at The Deepest Level': Regina King's Son Dies by Suicide at 26

Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Actor-director Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr has died by suicide. On Wednesday, Ian celebrated his 26th birthday. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," Regina said in a statement sent to People magazine.
"He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you," the statement added.
Ian was Regina's only child, who she had with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. In an earlier interview with People magazine, Regina had said that being a single parent wasn't always easy, but nothing is stronger than her love for her son. "You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she said at the time. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling (thing) ever."
An Oscar-winning actor, Regina is known for her performances in Boondocks, Southland, If Beale Street Could Talk and American Crime. She made her directorial debut with the 2020 film One Night in Miami.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
