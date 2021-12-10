Reality TV Actor Josh Duggar Found Guilty on Child Pornography Charges

Josh Duggar was the star of the reality show 19 Kids and Counting.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual abuse (against minors), child pornography)
A former reality star Josh Duggar was found guilty of two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography by a jury during the hearing on Thursday. For the crimes, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and $250,000 for each count.
The Justice Department said in a statement that the jury in Arkansas found him guilty of downloading and viewing images and videos depicting sexual abuse of children. Homeland Security had searched Duggar’s Wholesale Motorcars in 2019 and they’d recovered two personal devices and one work device.
The US Attorney for Western Arkansas, Clay Fowlkes said, "Regardless of wealth, social status, or fame, our office will continue to seek out all individuals who seek to abuse children and victimize them through the downloading, possession, and sharing of child pornography,” according to Agence France Presse.
The prosecution’s witness James Fottrell is the director of the Department of Justice’s High Technology Investigative Unit who had analysed Duggar’s devices. He testified that the devices had access to photos and videos of children being abused which could then be deleted from a operating system on the accused’s work computer.
The Duggar family’s friend Bobye Holt alleged that Duggar admitted that he had sexually molested four unidentified children when he was a teenager.
The defense’s major argument was that the police were ‘sloppy’ and ‘slow’ in their investigation of Josh Duggar’s case. This, the defense argued, resulted in them ignoring important clues including the possibility that Duggar was hacked.
After the conviction, Duggar’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement, “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and [his wife] Anna and continue to pray for their family.”
Josh Duggar was the star of the reality show 19 Kids and Counting which ran for 10 seasons. The show was cancelled in 2015 after a police report from 2005 resurfaced which contained allegations against Duggar of sexual abuse against minors when he was a teenager.
(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)
