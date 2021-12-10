Reality TV Actor Josh Duggar Found Guilty on Child Pornography Charges

Testimonies Against Josh Duggar

The prosecution’s witness James Fottrell is the director of the Department of Justice’s High Technology Investigative Unit who had analysed Duggar’s devices. He testified that the devices had access to photos and videos of children being abused which could then be deleted from a operating system on the accused’s work computer.

The Duggar family’s friend Bobye Holt alleged that Duggar admitted that he had sexually molested four unidentified children when he was a teenager.

Defense Accuses Police of Being ‘Sloppy’ in Duggar Case

The defense’s major argument was that the police were ‘sloppy’ and ‘slow’ in their investigation of Josh Duggar’s case. This, the defense argued, resulted in them ignoring important clues including the possibility that Duggar was hacked.

After the conviction, Duggar’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement, “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and [his wife] Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Josh Duggar was the star of the reality show 19 Kids and Counting which ran for 10 seasons. The show was cancelled in 2015 after a police report from 2005 resurfaced which contained allegations against Duggar of sexual abuse against minors when he was a teenager.

