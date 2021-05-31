Raveena Responds to Doubts About Participation in Plastic Drive

Raveena earlier spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed that she was also supposed to be a part of K.G.F Chapter 1. “At that point, the story of KGF 2, especially my character had not developed fully. If I had done the first part, and it didn’t turn out as well in the second part, it would have been a dicey proportion. They agreed to use my body double, and left the decision to me," she said.

Raveena will also mark her digital debut with the Netflix series titled Aranyak wherein she plays a police officer. The show also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. The official Netflix description reads, "Political agendas and age-old myths come to light in a Himalayan town when two mismatched cops investigate a local murder."