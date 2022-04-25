Popular Kannada Actress Rashmi Prabhakar Ties the Knot With Nikhil Bhargav

In an interview with Bangalore Times, Rashmi opened up about her partner and said, “Nikhil works in an advertising agency. We first met through a common friend three years ago in an event where I was there to give my dance performance. We first became friends and started liking each other's qualities. Nikhil was the first to propose to me. Since we both worked together in distributing food packets to the needy during the lockdown, both families knew about us. Just a month back we decided to inform our parents about our relationship, even though they were equally thrilled to get to know that we are taking our relationship to the next level. Nikhil understands the life of an artist and he doesn’t have any objection to continuing in this profession even after marriage."

On the career front, Rashmi Prabhakar was last seen on Kannada television serial 'Manasella Neene'.