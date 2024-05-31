'Some Things Aren't Meant to Be': Ranveer & Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas' Shelved

Actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie Rakshas, which was to be directed by Prasanth Varma, has been shelved. The news was confirmed by Box Office's official X page.

The statement read, “Recently, rumours have been going around that the film Rakshas which was said to be directed by Prasanth Varma and headlined by powerhouse Ranveer Singh - the duo, decided to part ways on the project due to creative differences.”

It added, “Amid speculations from various industry sources, the makers and actor have now cleared their stance and addressed the ongoing developments. Prasanth Varma, Mythri Movie Makers and Ranveer Singh have now clarified with their official statements.”