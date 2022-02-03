Rannvijay Singha Quits Roadies After 18 Years; Sonu Sood to Replace Him: Report

Sonu Sood will reportedly replace Rannvijay as the host of Roadies.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After 18 years, actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha has decided to quit the reality show Roadies, as per a report by Hindustan Times. A source told the publication, "A new production house is looking after the nineteenth season, and Rannvijay isn't very pleased with them. So they decided to part ways".
Confirming the development Rannvijay told Hindustan Times,
Rannvijay clarified that there's no problem with the production house. "I've been working with the channel for 18 years and I have done various shows for the network. I don't have any problem with the production house".
The HT report also states that Sonu Sood will most likely be stepping into Rannvijay's shoes. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the actor yet.
The 19th season will reportedly be shot in South Africa and will go on floors on 14 February.