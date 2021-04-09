Rani Loved The Great Indian Kitchen, Sends Message to Prithviraj

The Twitter handle Forum Keralam posted a screenshot from WhatsApp with a message from actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj conveyed Rani Mukherji's appreciation to director Jeo Baby for his film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Assistant director Martin Joseph shared the tweet and wrote, "Happiness."

"Hi Geo. This is Prithviraj. Rani Mukherjee saw your film and wanted me to convey to you what she thought is the Great Indian Kitchen (sic)... PS: I am yet to see the film, but congrats on the great success," he wrote.