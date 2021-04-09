Rani Loved The Great Indian Kitchen, Sends Message to Prithviraj

A still from 'The Geat Indian Kitchen'
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The Twitter handle Forum Keralam posted a screenshot from WhatsApp with a message from actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj conveyed Rani Mukherji's appreciation to director Jeo Baby for his film The Great Indian Kitchen.
Assistant director Martin Joseph shared the tweet and wrote, "Happiness."
"Hi Geo. This is Prithviraj. Rani Mukherjee saw your film and wanted me to convey to you what she thought is the Great Indian Kitchen (sic)... PS: I am yet to see the film, but congrats on the great success," he wrote.
He then sent Rani Mukherji's message wherein she says she 'thought it (The Great Indian Kitchen) was brilliant', "...there's a film called The great Indian kitchen.. I saw it ... and thought it was brilliant!!! Pls can you tell the director that I lovedd the film and it's one of the greatest Indian films made in recent times.." She added that she sent Prithviraj the message because his name popped up and wished he'd forward the message.
While Prithviraj doesn't star in the film, he and Rani previously worked together in Sachin Kundalkar's Aiyyaa.
Speaking to The Quint earlier, writer-director Jeo Baby talked about drawing inspiration for the film from his own life, "After my marriage I spent a lot of time in the kitchen, I did it because I wanted to share the space with my wife. When I entered the kitchen, I was practically stuck there, it was totally frustrating because there is a huge workload. It’s an endless job is what I felt at that time and I thought about all the women who are stuck in the kitchen and I felt like the kitchen is a jail for a woman’s life."
A still from 'The Great Indian Kitchen'
The Great Indian Kitchen is a Indian Malayalam–language drama which follows the life of a newly wed woman who struggles to match the expectations of a demure and submissive wife. With that arc, the film explores the inherent patriarchy prevalent in almost every household. Nimisha Sajayan plays the progressive woman sent into a patriarchal home after marriage with Suraj Venjaramoodu playing the husband. T. Suresh Babu, Ajitha V.M., and Ramadevi appear in key roles.
According to Jeo, women were the biggest fans of the film. "It’s actually the women who made this film happen. I think the movie touched their hearts, I am getting so many messages from women on my Messenger and my Instagram, they are overwhelmed, they don’t know what to say, they are so touched," he said.
Even though the film initially released on a Malayalam streaming service named NeeStream, it achieved critical acclaim and was appreciated by a wide audience. The streaming service Amazon Prime Video eventually got the rights to the film.
