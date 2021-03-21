On Her Birthday Rani Mukerji Dedicates Her New Film To All Mothers

Actor Rani Mukerji has announced the title and some of the details of her next project on the occasion of her birthday on 21 March. Mukerji, who was last seen in the film Mardaani 2 in 2019, will be next seen in a film titled Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will be directed by Ashima Chibber.

Though the exact plot details are yet to be revealed, a statement mentions that the film is inspired by a true story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country. This indicates that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway could be based on the controversial 2011 incident of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services.

Speaking about the film Mukerji said that in her 25th year in the film industry, which began with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, she has possible signed one of the most special and significant films of her career.