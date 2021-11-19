When Rani Mukerji's Kid Adira Turned Mommy's Stylist for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 hit theatres on 19 November. We caught up with Rani who told us how Bunty Aur Babli 2 has so many firsts for her even after 16 years of Bunty Aur Babli's release in 2005.

While she is happy that the film will be releasing in theatres, the feeling of butterflies in one's stomach before a film remains the same even after so many years.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2 has its own charm because of what Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi bring to the table,” Rani Mukerji said about her co-stars. Rani Mukerji also revealed that her daughter Adira shopped with her for the film and gave her a matching bags and shoes for Rani’s looks.

Watch the video for more.