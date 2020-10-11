Randhir Kapoor Confirms Reviving RK Films in a Few Months

Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that RK Films, the banner established by Raj Kapoor, will be revived in the coming months.

“Well, it’s happening. We are reviving the RK banner now. It will happen soon in a couple of months. The film will be a love story. I shall direct it,” he said.

However, Kapoor did not divulge any details about the project. "Well, I can’t tell you anymore about it at this point of time (smiles)...But we’ll announce the news of the cast with a bang,” he said.

RK Films was established by Raj Kapoor in 1948 and the first film to be produced under it was Aag. In the decades that followed, many films were released under the banner including Awaara, Shri 420, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

When Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988, Randhir took over the production house. The last film made under RK Films was Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), which was directed by Rishi Kapoor.

Speaking about Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor said that his demise is an emotional loss. "We were both fond of food and good alcohol. When we would get together, we didn't need anyone to entertain us. We often travelled together too. I miss Rishi very much", he told the publication.

