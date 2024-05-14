Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Is Being Made On a Budget of Over ₹800 Crore: Report

A source told the publication, "Ramayana is not just a film but an emotion and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a global spectacle. The USD 100 Million ( ₹835 crore) budget is just for Ramayana: Part One. He (Namit Malhotra) plans to expand this further as the franchise grows. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram."

"In INR terms, the budget of Ramayana is close to ₹835 crore. The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle. The idea is to take Indian Cinema at a global level," the source went on to add.

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.