Does Ranbir Enter a Temple With Shoes in ‘Brahmastra’ Trailer? Ayan Clarifies

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji; a still from Brahmastra trailer.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ YouTube)
The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra dropped the trailer on 15 June. Ever since then, fans have been raving about the visuals and many have already dubbed it a ‘blockbuster’. However, there’s also a part of social media which has been criticising a scene in the trailer which features Ranbir Kapoor entering a temple-esque area with shoes on.
Ayan Mukerji issued a clarification about the scene and said that Ranbir is seen entering a ‘durga puja pandal’ and not a temple. Ayan said, “We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer – Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here.”
He explained, “In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal.”
Ayan further said, “It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates – Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!”
Ayan had also earlier thanked the fans for their positive reception of the film’s trailer, “Yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK YOU for the love, encouragement and excitement that the Trailer is receiving,. It means...everything to me."
He had added, "I feel so energised today- as we enter this last lap leading up to our film's release! We will give all that energy, and more... our absolute best- to give you guys- a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra...one that I hope you will feel proud of! September 9th- Here we come!”
Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to release on 9 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)