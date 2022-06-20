Does Ranbir Enter a Temple With Shoes in ‘Brahmastra’ Trailer? Ayan Clarifies

He explained, “In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal.”

Ayan further said, “It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates – Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!”

Ayan had also earlier thanked the fans for their positive reception of the film’s trailer, “Yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK YOU for the love, encouragement and excitement that the Trailer is receiving,. It means...everything to me."