Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana's Working Title Revealed: Report

Ranbir Kapoor to undergo vocal training for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@redseafilmfestival)
The filming of the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana has been ongoing in Mumbai for some time. According to a report by News18, the working title of the film has also been revealed. The working title of Ramayana is reportedly God Power.
News18 quoted a source as saying, “Ranbir will continue shooting for Ramayana and begin the prep for Love And War in the second half of August or early September simultaneously. While Alia will get busy with filming YRF’s upcoming spy thriller with Sharvari Wagh, Ranbir will dive into script reading sessions and discussions with Bhansali before beginning its shoot. Bhansali, in fact, will begin Love And War with him as the latter may reach the conclusion of the shoot of the first part of the Ramayana trilogy by November. The shoot of Love And War will begin in Mumbai but a set for the same is yet to be constructed."
Additionally, the production schedule for Ramayana may extend beyond the initially planned timeline. As a result, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to commence shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War by August or September this year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)