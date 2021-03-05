Rakul Preet Case: HC Asks for Report on Action Against Channels

To that, the High Court said that if the petitioner has details of the channel links, it should be provided to the ministry for appropriate action and as for the content that has already been taken down by the channels, the ministry should obtain it from them.

The HC also asked the ministry to file another status report within six weeks after necessary was taken against the erring channels. The court listed the matter for hearing on 20 May, reported PTI.

Advocate Aman Hingorani, representing the actor, submitted in his report that the ministry ought to take action against non-NBSA members. He added that some links to the objectionable material, which was broadcast, have been taken down by some news channels.

Rakul Preet Singh had moved the Delhi High Court in September last year seeking action against these TV channels for wrongfully linking her to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.