‘A Lot Has Happened After BB15’: Rakhi Sawant Announces Separation From Ritesh

Her statement further read, "After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.”

She added, “I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!”

When Rakhi was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, she had said that she was married to a man named Ritesh. The couple then entered the Bigg Boss house in the 15th season and while the show was on air, Ritesh’s first wife levelled accusations of domestic abuse against him.

Addressing the allegations, Ritesh told India Today in December he has ‘faced a lot of problems’ because of his first wife. He claimed that she has been ‘troubling’ him since 2017.