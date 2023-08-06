Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Opens Up About 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Completing 10 Years

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Opens Up About 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Completing 10 Years

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead.
Swati Chopra
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra‘s directorial Bhaag Milkha Bhaag recently completed 10 years. Mehra has decided to celebrate the special occasion by organising a special screening of the film. The ace director took some time out to speak to The Quint about the film screening and more.

Mehra got candid about that the film, which is based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh:

Bhaag Mikha Bhaag has been a special journey for us and with the film completing 10 years it feels like the film does not belong to us anymore it belongs to the people. So we are holding a special screening as a homage to Milkha Singh. It is a very special screening because it will be re-released for the hearing impaired.

Mehra also opened up about the risks that the new age storytellers are taking, and how the film industry has progressed when it comes to people working behind the camera.

Watch the video for more.

