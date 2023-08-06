Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Opens Up About 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Completing 10 Years

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra‘s directorial Bhaag Milkha Bhaag recently completed 10 years. Mehra has decided to celebrate the special occasion by organising a special screening of the film. The ace director took some time out to speak to The Quint about the film screening and more.
Mehra got candid about that the film, which is based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh:
Mehra also opened up about the risks that the new age storytellers are taking, and how the film industry has progressed when it comes to people working behind the camera.
Watch the video for more.
