Rajinikanth Wishes Fan Speedy Recovery, Invites Him Home

Veteran actor Rajinikanth recently took to social media to wish his fan Murali a speedy recovery. Murali has reportedly been battling COVID-19 and kidney-related issues and has been hospitalised for the same. Rajinikanth sent a voice note to him and asked him not to worry. The superstar also invited Murali and his family to his home once he recovers. Rajinikanth added that he will pray for his recovery.

Recently, Murali's son Darshan took to Twitter to share a post about his father losing the battle without seeing Rajinikanth winning in politics.

In the audio shared by Darshan, Rajinikanth can be heard saying, "Murali, I am Rajinikanth speaking. Nothing will happen to you kanna. Be confident. I will pray to god. You will recover soon and be back home. Once you recover, please visit my house with your family members. I will see you and pray for you. Be confident."

On behalf of his father, Darshan captioned the post saying, "Got his blessings. I hope to test Covid-19 negative and recover from kidney-related issues soon. Thank you for your prayers."