Rajinikanth Leaves for US for General Health Check-Up: Reports

Rajinikanth has gone to the US with his wife Latha for a regular health-check up, a report by India Today suggests. The superstar was seen at the Chennai International Airport along with his wife, and is expected to return on 8 July.

Images of the star at the airport leaving for his flight went viral on social media. Check them out here:

The Thalaiva was last seen in the movie Darbar that released last year. He recently finished shooting for his film Annaatthe which is slated for a release this year. After being delayed for about a year, he shot for the film non-stop in 35 days. Following the COVID-19 restrictions that were put in place later, the shooting was delayed again.

