Thalaiva Wishes Thalaiva on His B’day, With SRK, Big B and Salman

Rajinikanth turns a year older. But who is big enough to wish Rajini for his birthday? The Big B? Salman Khan? SRK? Well, they’ve all tried. But ultimately, Thalaiva alone can wish Thalaiva a happy birthday.

Therefore, The Quint brought in an impersonator to do the job. Despite interruptions from Amitabh, SRK and Sallu Bhai, who all want to cozy up to the demigod of Tamil cinema, ‘Thalaiva’ manages to deliver a poignant message.

Check out the video!