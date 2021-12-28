Nikhil Dwivedi to Produce Rajesh Khanna’s Biopic, Farah Khan in Talks to Direct

Nikhil Dwivedi to produce a biopic on Rajesh Khanna.
Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s book ‘Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna’ and will turn it into a biopic on actor Rajesh Khanna.
Dwivedi is reportedly in talks with filmmaker Farah Khan to direct the film. Farah will reportedly also be working on the script with Chintamani. Talking about the book, Nikhil Dwivedi told Times of India, “I found the book very interesting and the thought of turning it into a film stayed with me all these years. It perfectly encapsulates the man behind the most iconic star our country has seen. There is so much intrigue attached to him. He had a regal personality.”
“There are varied aspects to his personality which have been captured well in the book. The story of Rajesh Khanna’s life should have been told a long time ago. People who really knew him understood what made him so special,” he added.
Nikhil Dwivedi told Indian Express, “Yes, I’ve acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star, and I’m in talks with Farah Khan to make the film. That’s all I can say for now. As and when any major development happens, I’ll be happy to share because I’m really very excited about bringing Rajesh Khanna’s story to the big screen.”
Farah Khan said that she found Chintamani’s book ‘very fascinating,’ adding, “We are in a conversation over this but I cannot comment more.”
Rajesh Khanna made his film debut in 1966 with Aakhri Khat, which was India’s entry for the ‘Best Foreign Language Film' at the Oscars in 1967. Khanna went on to star in films like Bandhan, Kati Patang, Choti Bahu, Anand, and Amar Prem.
