Actor Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke, Admitted to Hospital

According to reports, actor Rahul Roy who made his debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui in 1990 and then went on to win the first season of Bigg Boss in 2006, suffered a brain stroke and has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

The actor was shooting for a film in Kargil titled LAC - Live the Battle when he suffered the stroke. As per a report in the Indian Express, Roy had the brain stroke because of the extreme weather conditions in Kargil. His brother Romeer Sen confirmed that the actor was currently in the Nanavati hospital and is recovering.