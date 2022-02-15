R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Gets a Release Date

R Madhavan in a still from the 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' trailer
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect finally has a release date. The film will hit screens on 1 July. It is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Rocketry also marks Madhavan's directorial debut.
The actor took to Twitter to share the news.
The trailer of the movie was released last year. It gave a glimpse of the life of Narayanan, who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. Speculations about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film were also confirmed in the trailer.
