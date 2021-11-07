Prosenjit Chatterjee Complains to PM Modi About Swiggy Order; Twitter Reacts

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee had a complaint with Swiggy and took it to PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee.
Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee took to social media to draw attention to a issue he faced with online food delivery. Orders getting cancelled or delayed are commonplace while dealing with online food delivery and a similar thing happened with the actor as well. Letting his issues be known, he tagged India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjein the ‘open letter’ asking for help.
Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote in the letter, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Festive greetings. Hope you are keeping well. I want to draw your attention to an issue I have recently faced.”
Explaining his situation, Prosenjit wrote, “On 3rd November, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time, the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid. However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue.”
The letter continued, “What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it. Regards, Prosenjit Chatterjee.”
Several netizens reacted to the post. Some people ridiculed the actor for tagging the politicians with many further mocking him by tagging the US President Joe Biden and the United Nations. Some pointed out that the PM and CM have other things to focus on.
Here are some of the reactions:
Prosenjit Chatterjee then later posted another statement addressing these reactions. He said that he wants the ‘people in the service industry to be more responsible’.
“I have mentioned Narendra Modi Ji and our CM Mamata di in my tweet as I want people in the service industry to be more responsible. These days, we are all dependent on all kinds of apps and I personally use them and appreciate it. But people, who are serving food or medicines through apps, should be even more responsible,” Prosenjit wrote.
“If a medicine doesn’t get delivered on time, it can be fatal for someone. We generally order food when we plan not to cook at home or guests come over. What if the food doesn’t get delivered but shows it has been delivered? Should people stay hungry? It is not about delivering new clothes, when one can wait. It is about food,” he added.
Prosenjit further wrote that he tweeted about the issue not as an actor but as a ‘fellow citizen so that no one faces this kind of problem,' "I know some people might laugh at this tweet but I just wanted to make people aware that people hailing from the service industry should be more responsible. I have no personal grudge against anybody. This is not a complaint against anyone.” He added that he ordered food again through the same delivery app.
