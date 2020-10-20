Prognosis is Good: Jeff Bridges On Being Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Actor Jeff Bridges took to social media to share that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. He added that his treatment has started. The 70-year-old actor referred to his character, The Dude, from The Big Lebowski while speaking about his ailment.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery", Bridges tweeted.

The actor also thanked his well-wishers for the support. "I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes", he added, urging everyone to vote in the Presidential elections.

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in Starman, True Grit, The Last Picture Show and other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for Crazy Heart and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in Hell or High Water.