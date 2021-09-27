Tollywood Producer RR Venkat Passes Away; Ravi Teja, Sreena Vaitla Condole

Producer RR Venkat, known for films like Kick, Don Seenu, and Businessman, passed away on Monday due to a kidney failure. He was reportedly hospitalised at the AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Telugu film director Gopichand Malineni tweeted, “Rest in peace #RRVenkat Garu ..my debut film Donseenu producer ..very passionate film maker, encouraged me a lot ..my deepest condolences to his family.”