Priyanka Chopra Highlights Need for Kindness & Empathy Amidst Afghanistan Crisis

“Afghanistan, Lebanon, Haiti, Yemen, Greece, Turkey, Ethiopia… some man-made, some nature’s wrath- but each crisis is numbing. The reported words and visuals relentlessly remind one that the world is facing unprecedented crisis after crisis,” the post reads.

“Today is #WorldHumanitarianDay and it is a day to honour those countless individuals and groups that dedicate their lives to help others. To put others before themselves,” it continues.

Urging everyone to join hands and help those in need, her post further states, “But it can no longer be only about them- each and everyone one of us has to make an effort. Kindness and empathy for our fellow beings is the need of the hour. We need to reach out and support in whatever want we can.”

“Looking at everything going on around the world right now, humanitarian aid is the need of the hour. It stars with just one… with intent and effort… to change the world. No effort is too small. The world needs us all right now. #IAmAHumanitarian,” the post concluded.

Several actors have expressed their support for the people of Afghanistan after the Taliban took over control of the country following the US exit. Celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Rhea Chakraborty, and Farhan Akhtar took to social media to express solidarity.