Priyanka Chopra Visits Salon; Allegedly Flouts UK COVID-19 Rules

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen allegedly flouting the UK's COVID-19 restrictions by visiting a salon in Notting Hill, London. The actor and her mother Madhu Chopra were spotted visiting the Josh Wood Colour salon at around 5 pm on 6 January in pictures acquired by UK tabloid The Daily Mail. Police arrived shortly and gave the salon owner a verbal reminder of the need to comply with COVID-19 regulations, reported Metro.co.uk. No fixed penalty notices were issued, the report added. Salons, tattoo parlours, spas and massage parlours are required to remain closed according to present lockdown rules in the country.