Priyanka Chopra Hosts Birthday Party For Manager, Dances to Live Dhol Music

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra hosted a birthday party for her manager Anjula Acharia at her Los Angeles home. Her husband, Nick Jonas joined Priyanka and her team and had a blast.

Priyanka looked stunning in a green jumpsuit. She also got some musicians who play dhol for the party. In one of the videos she uploaded to her Instagram Stories, she is seen coming out with a two-tier cake. She is also seen dancing while Nick looks on.