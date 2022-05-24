Priyanka Chopra Hosts Birthday Party For Manager, Dances to Live Dhol Music

PriyankaChopra with Nick Jonas and Anjula Acharia
(Photo:Instagram)
On Monday, Priyanka Chopra hosted a birthday party for her manager Anjula Acharia at her Los Angeles home. Her husband, Nick Jonas joined Priyanka and her team and had a blast.
Priyanka looked stunning in a green jumpsuit. She also got some musicians who play dhol for the party. In one of the videos she uploaded to her Instagram Stories, she is seen coming out with a two-tier cake. She is also seen dancing while Nick looks on.
Anjula took to Instagram to thank them. She said, “I’m so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love you showed me this birthday, it was an amazing surprise and so unexpected!!"
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also working on a romantic drama film called It's All Coming Back To Me.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)