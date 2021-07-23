Priyanka Chopra Sells Two Mumbai Apartments for Rs 7 Crore: Report

The two units are reportedly located in Raj Classic, Andheri West, Mumbai. “A unit located on the 7th floor of size 888 sq ft was sold for Rs. 3 crore. A stamp duty of Rs. 9 lakh was paid on it, according to the registration documents. Another unit on the same floor of size 1219 sq ft was sold for Rs. 4 crore. A stamp duty of Rs. 12 lakh was paid on it,” the report stated.

She also reportedly leased out an office space, charging Rs. 2.11 lac as rent monthly. Last year, she sold a property in the Lokhandwala complex, Mumbai, priced at Rs. 2 crores.

On the work front, Priyanka wrapped her shoot for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She has been filming for her upcoming project Citadel, in the United Kingdom. Citadel is helmed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo of Marvel fame, and also stars Richard Madden.